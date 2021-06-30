Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.29), Fidelity Earnings reports. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative return on equity of 22.28% and a negative net margin of 8.70%.

Shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock opened at $8.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.27. Barnes & Noble Education has a 12 month low of $1.54 and a 12 month high of $10.19. The stock has a market cap of $445.46 million, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Get Barnes & Noble Education alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Outerbridge Capital Management sold 108,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total transaction of $1,035,640.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Huseby sold 72,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total value of $603,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,081,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,007,095.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,130,105 shares of company stock valued at $10,074,876 over the last 90 days. 3.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

About Barnes & Noble Education

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes & Noble Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes & Noble Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.