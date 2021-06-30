Logan Capital Management Inc. Acquires 865 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 3.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $1,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 2,155.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,659,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541,602 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,163,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $476,501,000 after buying an additional 2,082,579 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,154,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $356,759,000 after buying an additional 1,941,436 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 633.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,452,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,496,000 after buying an additional 1,254,099 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter worth about $83,096,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

ALK stock opened at $60.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.83. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.22 and a 1-year high of $74.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.81.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($3.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $797.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.52 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 44.22% and a negative return on equity of 48.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.

ALK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Wolfe Research raised Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.50.

In related news, Director Jessie J. Knight, Jr. acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.26 per share, with a total value of $79,512.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,438.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,462 shares of company stock valued at $4,940,476 in the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 115 destinations throughout the United States and North America. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.