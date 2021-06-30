Cowen Investment Management LLC Sells 50,000 Shares of RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC)

Cowen Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Cowen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in RedBall Acquisition were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of RedBall Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of RedBall Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of RedBall Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RedBall Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of RedBall Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. 50.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RedBall Acquisition alerts:

RBAC stock remained flat at $$9.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 422,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,863. RedBall Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $12.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.87.

RedBall Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on sports, media, and data analytics sectors.

Featured Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC).

Receive News & Ratings for RedBall Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RedBall Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.