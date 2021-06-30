K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Takes Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Corteva by 171.2% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva by 629.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 188,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,290,000 after acquiring an additional 162,451 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Corteva by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 84,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 27,874 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CTVA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Loop Capital upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Corteva currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.21.

Corteva stock opened at $44.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $32.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.96. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.83 and a 12 month high of $49.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.67%.

In other news, SVP Samuel R. Eathington purchased 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.57 per share, for a total transaction of $149,925.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rajan Gajaria bought 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.67 per share, for a total transaction of $129,142.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.