Cowen Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV (OTCMKTS:CFIVU)

Cowen Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. IV (OTCMKTS:CFIVU) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Cowen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. IV were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CFIVU. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Ramius Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the fourth quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the fourth quarter valued at about $182,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CFIVU traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $10.05. The company had a trading volume of 65,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,543. CF Acquisition Corp. IV has a 52-week low of $9.87 and a 52-week high of $11.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.03.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate, technology, and software industries.

