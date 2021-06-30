Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Invests $461,000 in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 534.2% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in The Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in The Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in The Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

In other The Kraft Heinz news, Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $8,857,152.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruno Keller sold 19,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total value of $858,629.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 162,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,057,562.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $40.58 on Wednesday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $28.56 and a 12-month high of $44.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.51. The stock has a market cap of $49.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.23, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

Several research firms have weighed in on KHC. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.17.

About The Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

