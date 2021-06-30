Logan Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 0.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,646,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,844,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,406 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,911,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,242,000 after buying an additional 375,853 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $510,600,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,718,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,502,000 after buying an additional 260,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,694,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,321,000 after buying an additional 117,597 shares during the last quarter. 72.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on KMB. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.07.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $133.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $128.02 and a 1-year high of $160.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.14.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 376.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 58.91%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

