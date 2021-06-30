Weiss Asset Management LP Invests $2.92 Million in Group Nine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GNAC)

Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Group Nine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GNAC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 297,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,000. Weiss Asset Management LP owned about 4.17% of Group Nine Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Group Nine Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $4,052,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Group Nine Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Group Nine Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Group Nine Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $3,450,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Group Nine Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $246,000.

Shares of Group Nine Acquisition stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,202. Group Nine Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $10.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.81.

Group Nine Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

