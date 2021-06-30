Weiss Asset Management LP Buys Shares of 320,753 Motion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MOTN)

Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Motion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MOTN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 320,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,159,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc acquired a new stake in Motion Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Motion Acquisition by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 105,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 27,787 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Motion Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $356,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Motion Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $725,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Motion Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $1,088,000. 70.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MOTN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.94. The company had a trading volume of 87 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,438. Motion Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $11.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.95.

Motion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination. The company intends to focus on the vehicle industry, which includes companies that provide transportation software and cloud solutions for fleet management, freight and logistics, and mobile asset management applications.

