Clearstead Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 17,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 29,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RTX traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $84.40. The company had a trading volume of 80,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,049,676. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.92 and a fifty-two week high of $89.98. The stock has a market cap of $127.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.85.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 74.73%.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $120,358.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,393,932.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $392,701.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,416,244.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,665 shares of company stock valued at $2,138,790. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.79.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

