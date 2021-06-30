State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Holdings Boosted by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 10.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,138 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oak Associates Ltd. OH lifted its holdings in State Street by 11.5% in the first quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 119,984 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,080,000 after acquiring an additional 12,414 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of State Street by 180.5% in the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 166,614 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,997,000 after purchasing an additional 107,222 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of State Street by 2.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,726 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of State Street by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,409,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $102,607,000 after purchasing an additional 61,490 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of State Street by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 705,593 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,353,000 after purchasing an additional 84,023 shares during the period. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total value of $4,215,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,188,917.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total transaction of $321,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,182.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STT traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $81.03. 2,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,151,838. The stock has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.58. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $56.63 and a 12 month high of $89.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.52.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. State Street had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. State Street’s payout ratio is 31.04%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of State Street from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.43.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

