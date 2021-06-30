The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,903 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in The Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Security National Trust Co. lifted its stake in The Williams Companies by 136.8% in the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in The Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMB traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.39. 36,854 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,688,271. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.04 and a fifty-two week high of $28.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.09.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 149.09%.

WMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities increased their price target on The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus upgraded The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.92.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

