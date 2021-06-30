UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 964,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 18,713 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $256,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ROK. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,028,000. Alleghany Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 12.6% during the first quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 299,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,606,000 after acquiring an additional 33,504 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 44,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.8% during the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 83,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.08, for a total value of $509,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,737.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 6,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.21, for a total transaction of $1,662,336.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,294,173.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,490 shares of company stock valued at $5,498,021. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $283.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $270.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.36. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.57 and a fifty-two week high of $289.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 57.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ROK shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $286.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.50.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

