Short Interest in BioGaia AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOGY) Declines By 66.7%

BioGaia AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOGY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Shares of BIOGY stock remained flat at $$25.39 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.38. BioGaia AB has a 12 month low of $23.26 and a 12 month high of $33.25.
BioGaia AB (publ) Company Profile
