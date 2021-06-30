Short Interest in BioGaia AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOGY) Declines By 66.7%

BioGaia AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOGY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of BIOGY stock remained flat at $$25.39 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.38. BioGaia AB has a 12 month low of $23.26 and a 12 month high of $33.25.

BioGaia AB (publ) Company Profile

BioGaia AB (publ) develops, markets, and sells probiotic products with documented health benefits worldwide. It operates in Pediatrics, Adult Health, and Other segments. The Pediatrics segment offers drops, oral rehydration solutions, and gut health tablets, as well as cultures that are used as an ingredient in infant formula.

