Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) Shares Gap Down to $14.85

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.85, but opened at $14.53. Granite Point Mortgage Trust shares last traded at $14.55, with a volume of 202 shares trading hands.

GPMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.12. The firm has a market cap of $803.50 million, a PE ratio of 41.25 and a beta of 1.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.74%.

In other Granite Point Mortgage Trust news, CEO John A. Taylor purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.21 per share, for a total transaction of $127,890.00. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 362,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 7,381 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 6,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.31% of the company’s stock.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile (NYSE:GPMT)

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, its investment portfolio includes 103 commercial real estate loan investments.

