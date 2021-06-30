Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 37,926 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,723,546 shares.The stock last traded at $7.58 and had previously closed at $7.34.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SAND. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Sandstorm Gold from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.14.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.93 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.28.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 28.36% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $31.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.80 million. On average, research analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cove Street Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the first quarter worth $8,000,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the first quarter worth $58,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the first quarter worth $205,000. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the first quarter worth $1,496,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors bought a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the first quarter worth $380,000. 39.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile (NYSE:SAND)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

