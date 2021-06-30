Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 11,205 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 705,840 shares.The stock last traded at $8.13 and had previously closed at $8.31.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut Veru from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Veru in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Veru in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.13.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.51.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Veru had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $13.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Veru Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Harry Fisch sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $835,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Veru by 384.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 38,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 30,750 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veru in the first quarter valued at $1,888,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Veru by 284.6% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 85,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 63,082 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Veru by 5.4% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veru in the first quarter valued at $1,602,000. Institutional investors own 33.47% of the company’s stock.

About Veru (NASDAQ:VERU)

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

