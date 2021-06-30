CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 5,896 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 193,809 shares.The stock last traded at $83.19 and had previously closed at $83.29.

CSGP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.79 target price (up previously from $3.59) on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.41.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 13.17 and a current ratio of 13.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.89, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.21.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $457.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.75 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 6.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CoStar Group news, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 1,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.03, for a total value of $922,909.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 38 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

