Short Interest in Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Declines By 73.6%

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,600 shares, a decline of 73.6% from the May 31st total of 282,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of Aviva stock traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $11.35. The stock had a trading volume of 70,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,966. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Aviva has a fifty-two week low of $6.57 and a fifty-two week high of $12.06. The company has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.27.

Get Aviva alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a $0.7315 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.43%. This is a boost from Aviva’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. Aviva’s payout ratio is presently 48.08%.

AVVIY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Aviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Investec raised shares of Aviva to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Aviva Company Profile

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

Featured Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.