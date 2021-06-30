Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Shares Gap Down to $21.66

Shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.66, but opened at $21.08. Maxeon Solar Technologies shares last traded at $21.43, with a volume of 518 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Roth Capital cut their target price on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Get Maxeon Solar Technologies alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $747.45 million and a P/E ratio of -3.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.51.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $165.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.10 million. Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 36.59% and a negative net margin of 19.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. will post -3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $22,492,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $6,272,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,003,000. Mak Capital One LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,163,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,085,000. 30.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN)

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

Featured Article: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.