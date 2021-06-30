Black Dragon Resource Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDGR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Black Dragon Resource Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDGR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,200 shares, a decline of 53.6% from the May 31st total of 155,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 430,833,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
BDGR remained flat at $$0.00 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,452,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,559,824. Black Dragon Resource Companies has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.00.
Black Dragon Resource Companies Company Profile
