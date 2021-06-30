WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.62 Billion

Equities research analysts expect WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) to report sales of $1.62 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for WEC Energy Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.61 billion and the highest is $1.64 billion. WEC Energy Group posted sales of $1.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will report full-year sales of $8.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.97 billion to $8.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $8.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.97 billion to $8.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow WEC Energy Group.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 16.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on WEC. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays increased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.86.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $1,043,293.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,827.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total value of $231,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 25 shares of company stock valued at $2,381 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WEC. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 48,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,662,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 110,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,177,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,755,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $253,608,000 after buying an additional 75,050 shares during the last quarter. 73.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WEC traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $88.75. 2,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,096,672. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.19. WEC Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $80.55 and a fifty-two week high of $106.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.6775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.50%.

WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

