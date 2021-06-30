Zero (ZER) Market Cap Achieves $1.10 Million

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 30th. In the last seven days, Zero has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar. Zero has a market capitalization of $1.10 million and approximately $8,214.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zero coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000311 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zero alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $125.28 or 0.00360525 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.63 or 0.00145715 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.65 or 0.00191814 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00007361 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003891 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000791 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Zero Profile

Zero (ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 10,178,242 coins. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency . The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Buying and Selling Zero

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ZERUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.