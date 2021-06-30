NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.450-$4.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.09 billion-$6.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.96 billion.NetApp also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.890-$0.970 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,008,266. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.28. NetApp has a 12-month low of $40.08 and a 12-month high of $84.19.

Get NetApp alerts:

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 164.35% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NetApp will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.18%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NTAP. Wedbush upped their price target on NetApp from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. William Blair upgraded shares of NetApp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of NetApp from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.74.

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total transaction of $1,159,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 37,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,123,068. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Read More: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.