CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 9,507 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,507 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $17,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,637 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $274,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 72,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,792,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $354.56. The company had a trading volume of 652,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,562,646. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $242.58 and a fifty-two week high of $355.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $336.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.397 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

