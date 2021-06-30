Weiss Asset Management LP Purchases Shares of 426,665 Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:SAII)

Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:SAII) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 426,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,297,000. Weiss Asset Management LP owned approximately 8.20% of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the fourth quarter valued at about $563,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAII traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $9.93. 1,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,242. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.96. Software Acquisition Group Inc. II has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $11.60.

Software Acquisition Group Inc II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in software companies. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

