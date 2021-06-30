Weiss Asset Management LP Purchases New Stake in DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC)

Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 511,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,996,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondHead during the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondHead during the first quarter worth approximately $175,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondHead during the first quarter worth approximately $195,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondHead during the first quarter worth approximately $489,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondHead during the first quarter worth approximately $779,000. 15.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DiamondHead alerts:

DiamondHead stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,953. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.73. DiamondHead Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.25.

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC).

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondHead Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondHead and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.