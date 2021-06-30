CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB) Shares Sold by Weiss Asset Management LP

Weiss Asset Management LP reduced its holdings in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB) by 58.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 583,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 827,000 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.71% of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II worth $5,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,040,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $899,000. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PRPB remained flat at $$9.86 on Wednesday. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,161. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $11.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.90.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

