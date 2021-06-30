Weiss Asset Management LP Makes New $7.24 Million Investment in Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MON)

Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MON) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 749,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,238,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MON. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition during the first quarter worth $963,000. Towerview LLC purchased a new stake in Monument Circle Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $1,645,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Monument Circle Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $580,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monument Circle Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $1,068,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Monument Circle Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $4,652,000.

Shares of NYSE:MON traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $9.65. 6,436 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,164. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.74. Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the media, technology, sports and entertainment sectors, and related industries.

