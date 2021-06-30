Brokerages Expect First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Will Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) will announce $0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the lowest is $0.46. First Industrial Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $1.92. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow First Industrial Realty Trust.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $116.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.68 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 47.92% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FR shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.44.

In related news, EVP Peter Schultz sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $747,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,424 shares in the company, valued at $4,803,843.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 10,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total value of $531,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,556,078.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,017,992 in the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 145.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,911,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FR stock traded down $0.49 on Friday, reaching $52.29. The company had a trading volume of 5,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,031. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. First Industrial Realty Trust has a one year low of $37.74 and a one year high of $53.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 58.70%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Industrial Realty Trust (FR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.