Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Price Target Lowered to $72.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Southwest Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a research note on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet raised Southwest Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.60.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

SWX stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.55. 570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,387. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.68. Southwest Gas has a twelve month low of $57.00 and a twelve month high of $75.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.15.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.11. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $885.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Gas will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Southwest Gas news, SVP Eric Debonis sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $201,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,031,766.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in Southwest Gas by 15.7% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 10.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 675,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,410,000 after acquiring an additional 62,844 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 12.9% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,593,000 after acquiring an additional 5,983 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Southwest Gas in the first quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 1,105.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 253,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,387,000 after acquiring an additional 232,050 shares during the period. 83.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2,123,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.