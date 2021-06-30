Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Analysts predict that RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) will announce earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for RPC’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.03). RPC reported earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 80%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPC will report full year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.04). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.23. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for RPC.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). RPC had a negative return on equity of 9.25% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $182.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of RPC from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

Shares of RES traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $5.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,065. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -16.67 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.41. RPC has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $7.43.

In related news, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $1,680,000.00. Also, CEO Gary W. Rollins sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total transaction of $1,150,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,199,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,493,046.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,532,309 shares of company stock worth $14,060,490. Company insiders own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of RPC during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RPC by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPC during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in RPC by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,359,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,483,000 after acquiring an additional 315,004 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in RPC by 266.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 64,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 47,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.96% of the company’s stock.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

