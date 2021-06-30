Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Guggenheim lowered their price target on the stock from $52.00 to $42.00. The stock had previously closed at $15.90, but opened at $10.27. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock. Altimmune shares last traded at $11.44, with a volume of 164,068 shares traded.

Several other research firms have also commented on ALT. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Altimmune from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Altimmune from $53.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Altimmune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Altimmune by 12.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL raised its position in shares of Altimmune by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 34,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altimmune by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 12,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Altimmune by 190.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the period. 62.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $439.30 million, a PE ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.93.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 million. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 31.95% and a negative net margin of 881.27%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

About Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT)

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing intranasal vaccines, immune modulating therapies, and treatments for liver disease. The company develops AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine that is in Phase I clinical trial to protect against COVID-19; T-COVID, an intranasal immune modulating therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to evaluate the potential of T-COVID to prevent clinical worsening in patients with early COVID-19; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine product candidate that is in a Phase 1b trial; and NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of seasonal and pandemic use.

