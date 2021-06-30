iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Decreased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,229 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $27,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Rossmore Private Capital raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 49,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,832,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 114,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,243 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 340,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,369,000 after purchasing an additional 30,359 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,519,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $429.62. 121,755 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,358,802. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $305.05 and a 1 year high of $430.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $420.54.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.