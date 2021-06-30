CIBC Asset Management Inc Cuts Stake in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,422,513 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 102,866 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.93% of Crescent Point Energy worth $22,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

CPG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Desjardins upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $4.25 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.70.

Shares of NYSE CPG traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.55. The stock had a trading volume of 8,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,490,671. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.54 and a beta of 2.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.25. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $4.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Crescent Point Energy had a positive return on equity of 8.05% and a negative net margin of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $493.95 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

