Wealthfront Advisers LLC Acquires 53,767 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 27.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 249,831 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 53,767 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $7,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,242,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $854,909,000 after purchasing an additional 874,730 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 120,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 28,242 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 500,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,154,000 after acquiring an additional 6,433 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 158,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after acquiring an additional 13,761 shares during the period. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 165,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,004,000 after acquiring an additional 5,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

T opened at $28.71 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $33.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.12. The company has a market cap of $204.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 65.41%.

In other AT&T news, CEO John T. Stankey purchased 34,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches purchased 3,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on T. Raymond James boosted their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. New Street Research upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.29.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

