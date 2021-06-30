ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Acquired by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,398 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 955,958 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $48,985,000 after purchasing an additional 125,100 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 100,523 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,325,000 after buying an additional 4,243 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 561.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 29,299 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 24,872 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 177,287 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $9,391,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,650,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

In related news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,172.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COP stock opened at $59.97 on Wednesday. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $62.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -393.64, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -177.32%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.95.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

Read More: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.