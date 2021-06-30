Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Shares Gap Down to $24.93

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.93, but opened at $23.61. Sotera Health shares last traded at $24.56, with a volume of 48,814 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SHC shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Sotera Health in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sotera Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sotera Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.77.

The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.28.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $212.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.38 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Sotera Health will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Warburg Pincus LLC bought a new stake in Sotera Health during the fourth quarter worth about $3,263,436,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sotera Health by 32.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,720,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393,639 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sotera Health by 58.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,772,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120,909 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Sotera Health during the fourth quarter worth about $96,159,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in Sotera Health by 58.7% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,557,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,831,000 after acquiring an additional 945,631 shares in the last quarter. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

