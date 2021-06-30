BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 299.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,530 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,397 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at $136,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 291.1% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,433 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,923,000 after purchasing an additional 52,425 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 12.8% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,835 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,721,000 after buying an additional 26,451 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.9% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,241,789 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $227,843,000 after buying an additional 10,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

SWKS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. B. Riley raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.05.

SWKS stock opened at $190.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.07. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $125.42 and a one year high of $204.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $174.17.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 29.72%. As a group, analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.