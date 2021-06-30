Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Shares Gap Up to $46.56

Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $46.56, but opened at $48.04. Vir Biotechnology shares last traded at $46.28, with a volume of 326 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.20.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($1.09). The firm had revenue of $1.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.53 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 537.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.90%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Phillip Pang sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total transaction of $414,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,948,802.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 2,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $112,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,513,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,241 shares of company stock valued at $3,683,993. 30.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 1,879.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the period. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile (NASDAQ:VIR)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

