Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) Shares Gap Up to $21.03

Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.03, but opened at $21.99. Tattooed Chef shares last traded at $21.84, with a volume of 5,330 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TTCF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tattooed Chef from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Tattooed Chef in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Get Tattooed Chef alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 6.40.

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $52.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Tattooed Chef, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Salvatore Galletti sold 800,000 shares of Tattooed Chef stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $8,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,266,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,662,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel James Williamson bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $2,500,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 257,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,574,710. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 42.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Tattooed Chef during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Tattooed Chef during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,248,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Tattooed Chef during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,861,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Tattooed Chef in the 4th quarter worth $330,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tattooed Chef in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 11.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tattooed Chef Company Profile (NASDAQ:TTCF)

Tattooed Chef, Inc, a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company offers ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, cauliflower crust pizza, and plant-based burgers.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Tattooed Chef Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tattooed Chef and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.