First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 6,539 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 28.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,539 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,724,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,574,640,000 after acquiring an additional 4,562,881 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,577,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,770,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,969,000 after acquiring an additional 4,025,239 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 141.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,621,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123,316 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 12.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,936,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906,815 shares in the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho cut their target price on Exelon from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Exelon from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet lowered Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

In other news, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total value of $719,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,382 shares in the company, valued at $2,536,626.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Exelon stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.39. 24,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,922,233. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.16. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $33.97 and a 1-year high of $47.36. The company has a market capitalization of $43.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.24, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.44.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). Exelon had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.52%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

