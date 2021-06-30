Trans Global Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Trans Global Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 95.0% from the May 31st total of 66,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 190,279,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

TGGI stock remained flat at $$0.00 during trading on Wednesday. 166,221,299 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,268,656. Trans Global Group has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.01.

Get Trans Global Group alerts:

About Trans Global Group

Trans Global Group, Inc, a green company, through its subsidiaries, engages in renewable energy and solar energy sector. It offers products to reduce homeowner's and business' energy consumption, lower their carbon footprint, enhance the efficiency of their energy products, and reduce energy costs.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Trans Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trans Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.