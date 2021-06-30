Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) Short Interest Up 600.0% in June

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SZLMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Swiss Life in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. HSBC lowered Swiss Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Swiss Life in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Swiss Life in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Swiss Life in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of SZLMY traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.60. 3,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,506. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.26. Swiss Life has a 52 week low of $16.43 and a 52 week high of $26.58.

Swiss Life Holding AG provides life insurance, risk, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International, and Asset Managers segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage.

