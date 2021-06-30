Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMF) Short Interest Down 71.6% in June

Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMF) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a drop of 71.6% from the May 31st total of 48,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 19.7 days.

OTCMKTS TKYMF remained flat at $$24.25 on Wednesday. Tokuyama has a one year low of $24.25 and a one year high of $24.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.25.

Tokuyama Company Profile

Tokuyama Corporation produces and sells various chemical products in Japan. The company operates in four segments: Chemicals, Specialty Products, Cement, and Life & Amenity. The Chemicals segment offers caustic soda, soda ash, calcium chloride, sodium silicate, vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride resin, propylene oxide, isopropyl alcohol, chlorinated solvents, and hydrogen.

