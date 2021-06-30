Marietta Investment Partners LLC Invests $391,000 in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,535,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $470,786,000 after acquiring an additional 77,852 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,458,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $317,032,000 after acquiring an additional 80,206 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,185,319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $291,952,000 after acquiring an additional 26,430 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 11.8% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,598,563 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $270,382,000 after acquiring an additional 275,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,505,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $138,009,000 after acquiring an additional 90,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $67,197.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $165,908.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,210 shares of company stock valued at $254,077 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 price target (down previously from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.41.

NYSE:LYB traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.89. 2,342 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,630,524. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.22. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $61.52 and a one year high of $118.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $34.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.55.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 16.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 80.57%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

