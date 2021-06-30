Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $1.18 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 24.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,460 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Betterment LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 48,699,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,440,342,000 after buying an additional 1,515,179 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5,475.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 43,017,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,232,753,000 after buying an additional 42,246,120 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 41,215,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,145,256,000 after buying an additional 338,727 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,763,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,641,800,000 after buying an additional 3,907,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,624,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,385,784,000 after buying an additional 694,173 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,016,682. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.47 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.46.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

