The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.700-$9.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.76 billion-$7.84 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.96 billion.

NYSE SJM traded up $0.91 on Wednesday, reaching $131.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,803. The company has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The J. M. Smucker has a 12-month low of $102.87 and a 12-month high of $140.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.78.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.47%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a hold rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The J. M. Smucker currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $123.80.

In other news, insider Amy C. Held sold 844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total value of $117,349.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,066.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total transaction of $1,309,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,580,527.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About The J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

