Marietta Investment Partners LLC Buys 166 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 5,260 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 38,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 272,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 844 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,142. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.60. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $72.87 and a 52 week high of $104.19.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

