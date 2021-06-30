Brokerages Anticipate The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.25 Billion

Brokerages expect The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) to report $1.25 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for The Western Union’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.23 billion and the highest is $1.28 billion. The Western Union reported sales of $1.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that The Western Union will report full year sales of $5.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.06 billion to $5.16 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.18 billion to $5.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Western Union.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. The Western Union had a return on equity of 775.45% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS.

WU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.32.

NYSE:WU traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $22.97. The stock had a trading volume of 5,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,408,821. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.79. The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The Western Union has a 52 week low of $19.07 and a 52 week high of $26.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. The Western Union’s payout ratio is 50.27%.

In other The Western Union news, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 109,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $2,732,274.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 519,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,966,265.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew Summerill sold 2,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $69,448.50. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WU. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 13.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,863,499 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $193,551,000 after acquiring an additional 920,673 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of The Western Union in the first quarter worth $7,789,000. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 132.3% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 315,942 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,932,000 after acquiring an additional 179,914 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in The Western Union by 11.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,750,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,838,000 after buying an additional 274,202 shares during the period. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in The Western Union during the first quarter valued at $323,000. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents.

